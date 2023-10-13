Groupe Casino: Update on accession to the lock-up agreement relating to the financial restructuring of the Group; Extension of the accession period to the lock-up agreement relating to the financial restructuring of the Group

Update on accession to the lock-up agreement relating to the financial restructuring of the Group

Extension of the accession period to the lock-up agreement relating to the financial restructuring of the Group

Paris, 13 October 2023

Further to its press releases of 5 October 2023 and 11 October 2023, Casino Group announces that by 13 October 2023, the following creditors have acceded to the lock-up agreement relating to its financial restructuring entered into on 5 October 2023 (the "Lock-up Agreement"):

creditors economically holding 98.4% of the Term Loan B 1 ;

; principal commercial banking groups and some of the above-mentioned creditors economically holding 90.0% of the RCF 2 ;

; holders of notes issued by Quatrim representing 77.8% of these notes ;

44.0% of unsecured financial creditors (high yield bonds, EMTN notes and NEU CP) ; and

42.7% of perpetual subordinated noteholders holders.





The Group has decided to extend until Tuesday 17 October 2023 at 18:00 (CET) the last accession date to accede to the Lock-up Agreement, in order to benefit from the right to subscribe to the 275 million euros backstopped capital increase (see press release of 5 October 2023) and the support fee for acceding to the Lock-up Agreement (for unsecured creditors and holders of perpetual subordinated notes only, and it being specified that the amount of this support fee will be set at 40 bps if the plan is approved by a 2/3 majority of unsecured creditors or perpetual subordinated notes holders, as the case may be).

Creditors holding Casino Group debt are invited to refer to the press release dated 5 October 2023 regarding the terms and conditions of accession to the Lock-up Agreement.





This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice

* * *

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

or

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino - Communications Director

Nicolas BOUDOT - nboudot@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 79 61 40 99

or

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

1 It should be noted that creditors holding 69.7% of Term Loan B are lenders of record who have undertaken to vote in favour of the financial restructuring under the accelerated safeguard proceedings; the other signatories (sub-participants, parties to unsettled trades, TRS counterparties, etc.) will instruct the corresponding lender of record to vote in favour (the latter not necessarily being bound by this instruction).

2 It should be noted that creditors holding 40.9% of the RCF are lenders of record who have undertaken to vote in favour of the financial restructuring under the accelerated safeguard proceedings; the other signatories (sub-participants, parties to unsettled trades, TRS counterparties, etc.) will instruct the corresponding lender of record to vote in favour (the latter not necessarily being bound by this instruction).