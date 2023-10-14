Binkley 2024 Campaign: Latest Iowa Poll Reveals Ryan Binkley Momentum

Pastor And Businessman Surges Past Pence, Matches Christie

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2023 / Ryan Binkley's presidential campaign is celebrating new polling results that show the outsider candidate surging in Iowa. On October 12, Iowa State University (ISU) and Civiqs released a survey of likely Iowa Republican voters showing Ryan Binkley with 2% support, tied with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and doubling former Vice President Mike Pence.





"I have been to Iowa more than any other candidate in this race," Ryan Binkley explained. "Everyday I can feel the momentum and the energy growing. Iowans are excited about our positive vision to restore Americans' faith in God, our nation, and each other so we can finally confront our national debt, secure the border, and transform healthcare."

Ryan Binkley, whose support in the Iowa State/Civiqs poll more than doubled from a similar survey the group released in September, has recently unveiled detailed plans to balance the federal budget, secure the border, and fix the nation's healthcare system.

"People don't want soundbites; they want solutions," Binkley said. "While my opponents are fighting each other, I am providing a real, workable vision to heal the divisions in our nation and put us back on the way to freedom."

The ISU/Civiqs survey was conducted from October 6-10, 2023 with 425 likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers. Details and complete results for this survey can be found at news.iastate.edu. For more information on Ryan Binkley and his presidential campaign, visit Binkley2024.com.



