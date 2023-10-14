Raxwell Industries: Raxwell USA Launches Online Store Providing Beauty Businesses and Consumers High Quality Industrial Supplies

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2023 / Raxwell, an established supplier of premium quality industrial supplies, is launching an online store in the USA. Its new venture will supply the thriving American beauty industry with high-quality, affordable industrial supplies. This expansion marks a commitment to cater to small businesses and individuals by ensuring access to premium essentials, all readily accessible through its new online platform.

Although the pandemic is now behind us, hygiene and safety remain top priorities in salons, spas, and beauty businesses nationwide. Raxwell is meeting the ongoing demand for protective equipment by offering a range of disposable nitrile and vinyl gloves. Its reputation as a trusted industrial supplier for Fortune 500 manufacturing companies overseas demonstrates the company's dedication to delivering superior products.

With the launch of its US arm, Raxwell aims to provide value and convenience to its customers by ensuring access to factory-direct pricing for commercial-grade supplies. Their Disposable Clear Vinyl Gloves , Disposable Black Nitrile Gloves , and Raxwell RX PRO Blue 12" Extended Cuff 8.5mil , have been designed with safety, protection, and comfort in mind. With uniform thickness across the entire glove, the wearer can ensure they're protected while carrying out various tasks.

Matt Kalatsky, Director of E-Commerce at Raxwell, says, "We launched our new website so that small business owners and individuals could access high-quality, industrial-grade products without paying through the roof. No matter the company's size, we want beauty businesses and salon owners to have access to the products they need at a price they can afford".

Thanks to its vast on-the-ground inventory, Raxwell can fulfill orders of any size promptly and efficiently. Whether a single box of gloves or container-sized quantities, Raxwell is equipped to meet every customer's needs.

For more information and to explore Raxwell's range of products, please visit http://www.raxwellusa.com/.

About:

Raxwell is an industrial supplier for Fortune 500 manufacturing companies overseas. The company provides a wide range of disposable nitrile and vinyl gloves, designed to meet the different needs of a diverse range of industries, from healthcare and food services to janitorial services.

Raxwell's aim to support Everyday Heroes in their roles by delivering reliable hand protection solutions.

