Kula Hosts a Workshop With the Ministry of Science and Technology on Blockchain Technology in Zambia.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2023 / Sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Kula hosted a workshop for 21 officials and leaders from several Zambian government departments, the banking sector, and transport and ICT industries on 20th September 2023, in Lusaka.

Under the leadership of Honourable Minister Felix Mutati for Science and Technology, the drive to foster a private-centric mindset to infuse technological solutions across all sectors of Zambia provided a clear directive for this strategic consultation.



\



Kula is a new type of decentralised organisation that uses blockchain technology to ensure that business operations are transparent, accountable, and immutable. In Zambia, Kula is working with Bekazulu Mining Limited as one of the first global projects to utilise this technology and build shared value for project stakeholders - value that derives from the Limestone asset mined by Bekazulu.

Workshop participants explored how this model may apply to their relevant sectors, across mining, energy, logistics, and communications using a prototype of Kula's blockchain based technology platform. Each of the different groups identified exciting next steps for partnership and collaboration to deploy Kula's organisational model across Zambian government and industrial bodies.







Chris Turner, a co-founder of Kula, said, "Outcomes from this workshop are potentially a watershed opportunity for countries like Zambia to reclaim control over their natural resources and other assets with a solution that ensures data, finance, and records are no longer opaque. Significant contributions to the bottom line of the national GDP are made possible with tech-based solutions that ensure transparent data with shared governance."

Minister Mutati agreed, stating, "Kula is disruptive in identifying and exploiting investment opportunities. As the government, we are receptive to disruptive initiatives such as the blockchain solution of Kula and the technology it brings to change the lives of our people. The Kula way is disruptive because it allows stakeholders to have their voices heard and invest in global businesses."

Kula is already developing three contracted projects in Zambia in the mining, water, and agricultural sectors. As a result of this workshop, Kula will also develop several new pilot projects in partnership with the Zambian Ministry of Science and Technology.

