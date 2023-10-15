A challenging week for the ATX with the Israel conflict, but bottom line it was a good week, ATX gained 0,88 percent. News came from SBO, Andritz, AMAG, Kontron, voestalpine, Wienerberger, Agrana, Kapsch TrafficCom. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,88% to 6.960,21 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,5%. Up to now there were 110 days with a positive and 92 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,32% away, from the low 9%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,22%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,2%. These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 10,14% in front of DO&CO 4,64% and S Immo 3,99%. And the following stocks performed worst: EuroTeleSites AG -14,68% in front of Flughafen Wien -4,13% and Pierer Mobility -3,74% ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...