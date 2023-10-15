Wienerberger: At its Capital Markets Day, on October 10 and 11, near Brussels, Belgium, Wienerberger, as a result of its successful transformation, presented to investors, analysts, business partners and selected guests its strong focus on innovation and the broadening of its portfolio of sustainable solutions in the fields of ecological new build and renovation as well as water and energy management. "Although we are currently operating in a difficult market environment, wienerberger's clear focus on proactive cost management, innovation and sustainable solutions for ecological new build, renovation and water management, as well as the increased resilience of our business model, are enabling us to successfully compete in the face of a challenging market environment and to be in ...

