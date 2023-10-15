BPO Leader Helpware Clinches 8 Stevie Awards in 2023

Eight Prestigious Awards at Stevie® IBA 2023 and Stevie® Great Employer for Helpware.

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2023 / Helpware garnered significant recognition with eight wins at this year's Stevie Awards, reflecting the team's commendable dedication and palpable passion, which have notably advanced the company's evolution.

Triumphant Year for Helpware: 8 Wins at Stevie Awards 2023

Securing eight Stevie Awards, Helpware shines in 2023, highlighting its prowess and innovation in the competitive BPO and customer support sectors.

Winners in the 2023 Stevie® International Business Awards:

Gold, Company of the Year - Business or Professional Services - Large.

Gold, Executive of the Year - Dana Sides-Mahoney, Helpware Sr. Vice President of Global Operations.

Bronze, Achievement in Customer Satisfaction.

Winners in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers:

Gold Stevie Winner for "Human Resources Professional of the Year" - Victoria Dzyba (HR Director).

Silver, Employer of the Year - Business and Professional Services.

Silver for "People-focused CEO of the Year" - Robert Nash (CEO).

Silver for "Learning or Training Professional of the Year" - Yuliia Khomych (Talent Development Manager).

Silver for "Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Professional of the Year" - Oksana Haidaienko (Global Recruiting Director).

Helpware shone in the 2023 International Business Awards, receiving accolades among entities from 61 countries. Here's why Helpware practices earned them this esteemed recognition.

Phenomenal Growth

In 2022 and 2023, Helpware skillfully expanded into new countries, including Poland, Albania, Georgia, and Uganda, using a detailed checklist approach to ensure smooth operational setups.

Putting Clients First

Helpware initiated a transformative organizational restructuring focused on customer success. This included appointing a Vice President of Customer Success and a dedicated team, equipped with well-defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and objectives.

A Culture of Recognition and Value

Prioritizing its employees, Helpware enhanced its benefits and bonus system, aligning with values like innovation and continuous learning. The company boasts a 4.7 Glassdoor rating and an 88% eNPS, reflecting its commitment to competitive compensation, thorough benefits, and substantial professional development opportunities.

Exemplary Crisis Management

During the Ukraine crisis, Helpware effectively safeguarded its Ukrainian team by establishing emergency channels, evacuation plans, and psychological support, maintaining a mere 3.4% turnover rate initially. Despite the crisis, they expanded the Ukrainian workforce, upheld strong attendance, and introduced initiatives to enhance psychological and financial support, successfully curbing attrition. Read more about how Helpware managed its team during the war crisis.

A Seamless Transition

Post the 2022 Cience takeover, Helpware successfully onboarded 700 new members, proficiently managing contracts and HR elements, while effective communication and mood-tracking kept voluntary attrition low.

The awardees have been crucial in shaping its esteemed reputation. Continually evolving, Helpware aims to consistently enhance customer experiences across various industries.

