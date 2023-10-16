Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
WKN: A3CM11 | ISIN: BMG7386W1010 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RARE EARTH MAGNESIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.10.2023 | 03:25
Unlocking Success: Raffaello's Help in REMT's Rights Issues

EQS Newswire / 16/10/2023 / 08:54 UTC+8 
Unlocking Success: Raffaello's Help in REMT's Rights Issues 
 
Tycoon designated placing agent Raffaello makes a move again to raise capital for Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group 
Holdings Ltd ("REMT") (HKSE:601). Amid market downturn, REMT has announced a rights issue plan, with Raffaello 
Securities acting as the underwriter. 
 
The subscription price for the rights share is HKUSD0.08, but with Raffaello's effort, the stock price has surged to 
HKUSD0.3, much higher than the subscription price. 
 
This can be attributed to the trend of stock prices rising steadily after Raffaello facilitates capital raising for 
companies, and REMT's magnesium business is in high demand in the electric vehicle industry. 
 
Raffaello's clientele is indeed star-studded. Previously, Raffaello Securities has successfully served as a placing 
agent for China Wantian Holdings Limited ("China Wantian") (HKSE:1854). The stock price of China Wantian soared from 
HKUSD0.4 to HKUSD1 as of October 12, 2022. Following the rights issue, Raffaello Securities also helped Wantian attract 
investments from Henderson's Co-Chairman Lee Ka-kit, China Asset Management Co. Ltd, and Franklin Templeton Alternative 
Investment Asia Pacific Structured Equity Fund. 
 
REMT's business is also in line with the booming trend in the electric vehicle supply chain. Magnesium alloys, which 
are used in electric vehicles, significantly reduce the weight of the vehicle body. Therefore, companies that possess 
magnesium materials and technology often become long-term partners for electric vehicle manufacturers. In addition to 
its application in transportation, 3C electronics, and aerospace sectors, uses of magnesium alloy new materials are 
extensive as it is widely used in electric vehicles, biomedicine, 5G base stations, magnesium building modules, 
magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials, magnesium batteries, and other fields. Through this rights issue, REMT aims 
to nurture the growth of its existing magnesium business, including supporting the production costs and facilitating 
the purchase of raw materials. This rights issue could potentially be the tipping point for the company to ignite 
profitability. 
 
With the great potential of the company supported the Tycoon Designated Placing Agent, the company remains absolutely 
positive to receive capitals from large funds through the rights issue. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

