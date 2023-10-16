The late-breaking clinical results session will reveal exclusively RACERS' Phase 2a clinical data in sepsis that met primary and secondary endpoints

Two additional abstracts have been selected for presentation at the 2023 Kidney Week: an oral presentation on how CER-001 modulates ischemia/reperfusion injury in kidney grafts and a poster on the action of CER-001 in brain fog associated with acute kidney injury

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only recombinant human apoA-1, announces that the Company's Phase 2b RACERS study in sepsis has been selected as a late-breaking clinical trial poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting taking place November 2-5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new apoA-I vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

