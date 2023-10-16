Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Doppelte Gewinnchance mit InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883206 | ISIN: FR0000130395 | Ticker-Symbol: RMC
Tradegate
13.10.23
15:17 Uhr
114,10 Euro
-0,15
-0,13 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REMY COINTREAU SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,95114,8507:55
114,20114,6007:56
PR Newswire
16.10.2023 | 07:06
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockwell Automation: Rapid Changeover and Faster Small-Batch Capabilities Now Online at Rémy Martin, Thanks to iTRAK Intelligent Track System

French bottling machine specialist, Perrier Bottling Company, takes traditional fixed-pitch product handling into the digital age and creates new batch-flexibility paradigm using intelligent conveying technology.

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Rémy Martin - known around the globe for its popular cognac - is benefiting from new bottling technology that leverages the near infinite motion profiles offered by the iTRAK® intelligent track system.

Rockwell Automation Logo

Developed by French bottling machine specialist, Perrier Bottling Company, the new machine addresses multiple contemporary business pressures faced by Rémy Martin, including multi-batch capabilities, rapid changeover between batches, and gentle but positive handling to minimize abrasion to maintain all-important shelf appeal.

According to Eric Chalengeas, regional vice president sales, south region at Rockwell Automation: "One machine for one purpose is no longer economically and operationally acceptable in many high-throughput applications. Companies want large- and medium-batch economies of scale, but with smaller-batch flexibility, all on the same machine. Our independent cart technology brings the 'economic batch of one' closer to reality, as packaging and bottling routines can be modified by the press of a button, often with minimal engineering intervention."

Yannic Arenas, regional sales manager France at Perrier Bottling Machines, adds: "Rémy Martin was aware of the capabilities that iTRAK intelligent track system offered and asked us to design a machine that would leverage its flexibility. The machine was initially specified for nine bottle formats with another two sizes requested by marketing during the ramp-up phase. And each batch takes just 15 minutes to change, compared to half a day in some cases."

Mickael Guiard, automation technical manager, at Rémy Martin, explains: "We had seen what the iTRAK ITS had achieved in other applications and we knew these capabilities were transferable. Rapid batch changeover gives us the capability to quickly adapt to market demands, with minimal unproductive downtime, while the removal of friction-based transfer systems helps maintain the high visual standards of such a classic brand."

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rapid-changeover-and-faster-small-batch-capabilities-now-online-at-remy-martin-thanks-to-itrak-intelligent-track-system-301946901.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.