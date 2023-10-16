Origis Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority announced the facilities, which will be built in three phases.From pv magazine USA The first of three Origis Energy projects that combine 550 MW of solar and 150 MW of energy storage have begun construction in Mississippi. The projects are expected to deliver electricity to customers in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) service territory. Golden Triangle I is a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage, expected to be completed in summer 2024. Golden Triangle II, a 150 MWac project containing 50 MW of battery storage, is planned to be completed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...