Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-16 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 07.11.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 - Clevon CLEV Takeover offer TLN 27.10.2023 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.10.2023 - Eleving Group ELEVINGIPO Public offering RIG 20.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2023 - Hagen Bikes HAGEN Public offering TLN 20.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB024029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2023 Eleving Group ELEV Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2023 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2023 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2023 APFIPO Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2023 Coop Pank CPA Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO Interim report, 6 TLN months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.