16.10.2023
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-16 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER          EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
    07.11.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
    30.11.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.10.2023 - Clevon CLEV            Takeover offer    TLN  
    27.10.2023                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  02.10.2023 - Eleving Group ELEVINGIPO     Public offering   RIG  
    20.10.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.10.2023 - Hagen Bikes HAGEN         Public offering   TLN  
    20.10.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.10.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGB024029B            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.10.2023 Eleving Group ELEV        Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.10.2023 Attistibas finanšu institucija  Coupon payment date RIG  
          Altum ALTM013024A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.10.2023 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA  Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.10.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Dividend payment   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.10.2023 APFIPO              Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.10.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.10.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Interim report, 9  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    20.10.2023 Coop Pank CPA           Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    20.10.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO          Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
