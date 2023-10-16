Das Instrument AIY US00507V1098 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023The instrument AIY US00507V1098 ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2023Das Instrument 8VH NO0010907090 NORDIC UNMANNED ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023The instrument 8VH NO0010907090 NORDIC UNMANNED ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2023Das Instrument 96M NO0011013765 GIGANTE SALMON AS NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023The instrument 96M NO0011013765 GIGANTE SALMON AS NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2023Das Instrument 5R6 KYG940441077 VCREDIT HOLDINGS DL-,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.10.2023The instrument 5R6 KYG940441077 VCREDIT HOLDINGS DL-,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.10.2023Das Instrument NCR1 US62886E1082 NCR CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.10.2023The instrument NCR1 US62886E1082 NCR CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.10.2023Das Instrument F7G US8852601090 THORNE HEALTHT. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.10.2023The instrument F7G US8852601090 THORNE HEALTHT. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.10.2023Das Instrument QBT SE0010662585 QUICKBIT EU AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.10.2023The instrument QBT SE0010662585 QUICKBIT EU AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.10.2023