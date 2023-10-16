Codestone Group Appoints Darryl Sackett as New CEO to Spearhead Ambitious Growth Plan

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark decision designed to propel its already robust growth trajectory, Codestone Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Darryl Sackett as its new CEO. A proven leader with a formidable track record, Darryl's commitment to digital and commercial transformation speaks for itself. This strategic move comes at a time when Codestone is positioned for expansion, fortifying its role as a leading technology partner of SAP, Microsoft, and CCH Tagetik.

Darryl joins Codestone from his recent stint as VP of Customer Experience and Value at Snow Software. At SoftwareONE, his dynamic leadership led the Software Lifecycle Management business unit to achieve Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader status consecutively for four years. His depth of experience spans pivotal roles at giants like Microsoft and Crayon, underpinning Codestone's intent to offer future-ready business technology solutions to UK Finance and Technology leaders.

Darryl stated, "I'm excited to lead Codestone into its next phase of growth. This company's long-standing commitment to its customers, innovation, and excellence is truly inspiring. Together, we'll push the boundaries of technology and create exceptional customer experiences."

This announcement follows Codestone Group's impressive growth, underscored by the acquisition of Clarivos in May 2022 and DSCallards in October 2022, which reinforced its leadership in the ERP, EPM and BI & Analytics fields. Today, Codestone stands as an undisputed leader across SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and pioneering technologies such as SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP BPC, and Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik. Moreover, their prowess extends to Microsoft's Modern Workplace, Azure, and Power BI, asserting a best-in-suite offering for UK businesses.

Jim Bucknell, the departing Co-Founder and CEO, has been instrumental in Codestone's rise from formation to the present day. Under his astute leadership, Codestone expanded to 250 team members in the UK and across nine countries, with six diverse business lines serving over 700 customers. Celebrating over 25 years of innovation, Codestone, equity backed by FPE Capital, remains committed to delivering pioneering cloud business technology.

Reflecting on his tenure, Jim commented, "Leading Codestone has been a fabulous journey of success and fulfilment. I'm confident that with Darryl at the helm going forward, our recent strong growth and innovation will not only continue but reach new heights."

Darryl's appointment marks an exciting chapter for Codestone, perfectly aligned with its vision to deliver end-to-end, transformative solutions for growing Enterprise, mid-market, and SME organisations across the UK and beyond.

Notes to editors:

Codestone Group: For over 25 years, the Codestone Group has consistently pioneered modern Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and cloud database technologies. Today, it is equity backed by FPE Capital and offers award-winning Cloud business technology consulting and delivery of SAP ERP and Financial Management alongside CCH® Tagetik Enterprise and SAP Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Microsoft Cloud IT solutions to growing SME, mid-market and large enterprises across the UK and Ireland. With a combined 700+ customers, it is an SAP Partner of the Year for SAP Business ByDesign and SAP Business One in the UK and EMEA North, CCH Tagetik Platinum Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner. Delivering next-level cloud transformation projects with a beyond go live approach, its primary focus is on customer experience with a 24x7x365 client-first mindset and managed services offering. For more information, please visit https://www.codestone.net/

