AURES TECHNOLOGIES: Ordinary General Meeting to be held in connection with the early warning procedure

Monday, 16 October 2023

Ordinary General Meeting to be held in connection with the early warning procedure

The AURES Group announces that it called a General Meeting in accordance with the conditions set out in Articles R. 225-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).

The General Meeting was called following a request from the Statutory Auditors by registered letter received on 2 October 2023.

The Meeting will be held on 2 November 2023 and include a presentation of the Statutory Auditors' special early warning report.

The notice of meeting will be published in France's official gazette (BALO) on 18 October.

In view of this notice, and of the information disclosed on 23 August 2023 about ongoing negotiations and a very tight cash position, the AURES Group announces that this press release will be immediately followed by another describing how a financing agreement has been finalised with an industrial group as part of the aforementioned negotiations.

This agreement is part of actions taken by the Group to improve its cash position over the next twelve months.

About the AURES Group

Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext Growth, AURES Technologies is an IT developer and manufacturer of hardware (POS, Mobile POS & KIOSK), digital and application solutions for all segments of the POS market.

The AURES Group has a global presence, with its headquarters in France and subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia, the US and Tunisia, as well as a network of partners, distributors and resellers in over 60 other countries.

ISIN: FR 0013183589

Financial information: Sabine De Vuyst

www.aures.com

