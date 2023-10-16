Nasdaq Welcomes Amber Beverage Group Holding to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 16, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Amber Beverage Group Holding were admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Riga as of 16h of October. The size of the Amber Beverage Group Holding bond issue is EUR 30 million. The nominal value of bonds is 1,000 EUR with an annual coupon rate of 7% + 3M EURIBOR with quarterly payments. The bonds mature on March 31, 2027. The listing of Amber Beverage Group Holding bonds follows its private offer to Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian investors. "We welcome Amber Beverage Group to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List. Another Latvian company has joined the capital markets to continue developing and strengthening its position on a global scale. We are proud to see Amber Beverage Group and other companies that have raised capital at the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange - this year there are 13 ambitious Latvian companies, six of which have raised capital repeatedly," says Liene Dubava, Chair of the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga. "Becoming a listed company in a regulated market is a significant milestone for the company's strategic development. This move strengthens the global position of Amber Beverage Group and enhances our ability to finance large-scale projects. The first step in financing such projects is the construction of Amber Beverage Group's high-bay warehouse in the territory of the port of Riga. Our investors appreciate our decision to embrace innovative technologies and maximize automation in operations to enhance efficiency and improve cost effectiveness, positioning the company as the industry leader. The commitment to develop a fully automated warehouse that will become our logistics hub for global operations demonstrates our dedication to long-term growth and profitability, fostering confidence and trust among our clients, business partners, and investor community," states Jekaterina Stuge, the CEO of Amber Beverage Group. Amber Beverage Group Holding is a rapidly growing global spirits company whose products are found in millions of households and venues across the globe. ABG's core brands are Rooster Rojo® Tequila, KAH® Tequila, The Irishman® Whiskey, Writers' Tears® Whiskey, Moskovskaya® Vodka, Riga Black Balsam®, Cross Keys Gin®, and Cosmopolitan Diva®. ABG produces, bottles, markets, distributes, exports, and retails a comprehensive range of beverages. The company has grown from its original core production business established in 1900 to a global player in the spirits industry that unites more than 1,600 employees in the Baltic States, its historical home, as well as in Austria, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Nasdaq is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, and Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges, as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more at nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Contacts: Sanita Gailane sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com +371 25 277 733