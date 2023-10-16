Australia's CleanCo has launched an expression of interest process to add 3 GW of wind and solar generation to its portfolio.From pv magazine Australia CleanCo, a Queensland government-owned energy company, wants to add 3 GW of clean energy capacity to support the Australian state's renewable energy targets, which aim for 50% by 2030, rising to 70% by 2032 and 80% by 2035. CleanCo Chief Executive Officer Tom Metcalfe said the 3 GW total includes project development acquisitions, joint venture investments, and offtake agreements. "We're looking for renewable energy and firming projects that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...