Monroe® Intelligent Suspension Adaptive Dampers from Tenneco Selected for Top Performance vehicle

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE plug-in hybrid will feature Tenneco's Monroe® Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 electronic dampers. CVSA2 technology continuously adjusts damping characteristics based on steering wheel angle, vehicle speed, acceleration, body displacement and other data points. The same Monroe Intelligent Suspension technology is available in a variety of Mercedes-AMG SL models as well as the G-Class SUV.



The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is equipped with four CVSA2 adaptive dampers, each fitted with two externally mounted electro-hydraulic valves that independently control rebound and compression based on inputs from the system's control software. The broad adjustment range of the CVSA2 adaptive dampers is well suited to comparatively heavy plug-in hybrid performance cars. The technology also integrates with the S E Performance's AMG DYNAMIC SELECT system, which enables the driver to choose from eight operating modes - Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, Battery Hold, and Slippery.

"Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 technology enables drivers to fully explore the capabilities of a world-class powertrain while enjoying the control, confidence and comfort of a truly superior ride," said Romain Nollet, Group Vice President and General Manager, Monroe Ride Solutions, Tenneco. "We are very proud to drive what's next in suspension technology in partnership with each of our global OEM customers."

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is powered by a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine paired with a Formula 1-inspired, electrically spooled turbocharger as well as a rear-mounted electric motor. Together this combination produces up to 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque, accelerates from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and delivers a top speed of 174 mph.

CVSA2 systems for the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE were developed in Tenneco's Monroe Ride Solutions facilities in Gliwice, Poland, and Sint-Truiden, Belgium. The system's adaptive dampers will be manufactured in the Gliwice plant.

To learn more about CVSA2 and other Monroe Intelligent Suspension technologies, visit www.monroeintelligentsuspension.com/

About Monroe® Intelligent Suspension

The Monroe Intelligent Suspension Portfolio includes CVSAe semi active suspension with 1 external solenoid valve for damping control, CVSA2 with 2 solenoid valves for independent rebound and compression damping control. The portfolio also includes Kinetic® H2 for roll control and Kinetic® X2 for roll and pitch control, both in combination with CVSA2.

Visit www.monroeintelligentsuspension.comfor more information.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.comto learn more.

IMAGES:





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adac42dc-56bc-4ff3-b771-6ff1b6641d54

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Media Relations-Europe

(32) 471 44 02 68

sesposito@tenneco.com