German equipment supplier 4JET has launched a new thin film system designed for P1, P2 and P3 laser scribing of perovskite, cadmium telluride (CdTe), and copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) solar technologies.German equipment supplier 4JET unveiled a new laser system for thin film scribing. Called TOPAZ P1/P2/P3, the new laser system can be equipped with a wide range of laser sources, including nanosecond, picosecond, and femtosecond lasers in the infrared, green or ultraviolet wavelength ranges from can be done from either the substrate-side or from the film-side. The company claims a throughput ...

