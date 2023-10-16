Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") to provide investor relations services for the Company. The investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") has a term of twelve (12) months (the "Term") and was entered into on October 16, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Carlyle has agreed to pay MarketSmart a cash fee of $7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes, for the duration of the Term as well as issue MarketSmart stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

MarketSmart is a Vancouver, British Columbia-based corporate communications service provider, built over the last two decades, who benefit from a deep industry knowledge in venture capital and small cap investing. MarketSmart brings a variety of small to mid-cap opportunities for investing pioneers who are continually seeking new endeavours in venture capital investing. MarketSmart was established in 2002 and has worked with many Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") listed companies in assisting them in developing their corporate profile within the investment community. MarketSmart is committed to providing value and outstanding service.

The services to be provided by MarketSmart under the Agreement will include shareholder and investor communication services, disseminating the Company's news releases and disclosing all pertinent information related to the Company to MarketSmart's investor database. MarketSmart will also post all corporate information related to the Company on MarketSmart's website (www.marketsmart.ca) and social media feeds, provide the Company with the opportunity to broaden its national and international reach and raise capital by way of introductions to brokerage houses and other investors, and offer industry specific financial and media interviews. The services provided will be facilitated by numerous digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, email marketing, direct one on one communications, and content creation.

President Adrian Sydenham of MarketSmart, stated: "MarketSmart is excited to help broaden the investor audience for Carlyle Commodities. The gold market is turning around and an advanced property such as Carlyle's Newton, with similarities to Blackwater on the same regional trend, is a compelling opportunity. We look forward to working with Morgan and his team as they prepare for the next round of drilling."

Carlyle's Chief Executive Officer Morgan Good, commented: "Carlyle is thrilled with the addition of MarketSmart to its growing team. Their experience and knowledge in the resource sector combined with a deep network of sophisticated small-cap junior mining investors offers an excellent opportunity to enhance the Company's shareholder base."

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC", on the OTCQB Market under the ticker "CCCFF", and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

