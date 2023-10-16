EQS-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

MC Services Supports Record-seeking BIO-Europe 2023 in Munich as Media Partner



Press Release MC Services Supports Record-seeking BIO-Europe 2023

in Munich as Media Partner Munich / Düsseldorf, Germany, October 16, 2023. MC Services AG, a leading international public and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life science and healthcare sectors, will again support BIO-Europe® , Europe's flagship partnering event for the global biopharmaceutical industry, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place in Munich, Germany, November 6-8, 2023, followed by a virtual partnering edition November 14-15, 2023. The conference is set to be the largest and most internationally diverse event of its kind to date, according to current registration trends. Among the key topics on this year's agenda are AI and its transformative potential for the life sciences sector as well as effective new strategies for early-stage fundraising. Other highlights include a plenary on the "Global trends and next wave of Biopharma innovation", panel discussions presenting the latest innovations and global trends in obesity, cardiometabolic disease and oncology, plus a session putting the Munich ecosystem in the spotlight. "We are enthusiastic that innovators, decision-makers, investors, and journalists from all over the world will gather in Munich this fall for Europe's most popular life sciences partnering event. Munich's informal name 'Isar Valley' and the fact that BIO-Europe® keeps returning to this vibrant city clearly underline Munich's importance as one of the leading life sciences hubs in Europe. Home to nearly 250 life science companies, prestigious universities, research centers and business incubators, this location especially benefits from the close network between academic research and biotech industry", said Katja Arnold, Managing Director & Partner of MC Services. "As a media partner, we are excited to host the event's press lounge and provide a pleasant working environment for journalists to cover the latest developments in the life science industry. We are particularly looking forward to the Media Round-Up, a first for BIO-Europe, where journalists will analyse the trending topics of the event." BIO-Europe® 2023 is expected to bring together over 5,500 executives from biotech and pharma companies as well as stakeholders in the financial community from 60+ countries. Additionally, the event will feature three days of program sessions, which have been built around three themes: the Business of Biotech, Therapeutic Insights, and Ecosystem Innovation. For more detailed information regarding the program and additional activities, please visit the event's website .

About MC Services AG MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life science and healthcare sectors. With a strong team of advisors in science, finance, media communications and extensive industry experience, MC Services is a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capital and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services has offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston. www.mc-services.eu About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com . Contact MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Eva Bauer

Phone: +49 89 210 228 0

E-mail: contact@mc-services.eu



