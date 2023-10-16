Anzeige
WKN: A0MXLB | ISIN: GG00B1ZBD492 | Ticker-Symbol: 31X
Frankfurt
16.10.23
09:15 Uhr
17,800 Euro
+0,100
+0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.10.2023 | 13:28
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research | Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Continued growth reported in 1H'23 results

DJ Hardman & Co Research | Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Continued growth reported in 1H'23 results 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research | Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Continued growth reported in 1H'23 results 
16-Oct-2023 / 11:57 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Analyst interview | Investment Companies 
Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | Continued growth reported in 1H'23 results 
 
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins 
DirectorsTalk Interviews. 
In this interview, Mark provides an overview of his recent report entitled '1H'23 results summary: continued growth', 
explains the co-investment subsector, chats through the key takeaways from the recently held Capital Markets day and 
any risks involved. 
NB Private Equity Partners is a large British investment company dedicated to investments in private equity 
investments. Established in 2009, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 
250 Index. The chairman is William Maltby. 
Listen to the interview here. 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here. 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1749815 16-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 06:57 ET (10:57 GMT)

