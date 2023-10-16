Rubicon Organics Announces Third Annual Environmental, Social, & Governance Report & Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company"), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified premium cannabis, is pleased to announce the publication of its third annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG Report") measuring the year ended December 31, 2022.



Rubicon Organics believes in integrating environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into our operations and has taken an ESG leadership position in the cannabis sector. The ESG Report captures the period between January 1 and December 31, 2022, and reflects the Company's determination to formally embed transparency, sustainability and responsible business practices throughout our business focused on the areas of governance, environment, people and community. While our targets are ambitious, we are holding ourselves accountable through measuring and reporting our ESG journey in a transparent manner.

Highlights of the ESG Report:

Completed the BC Hydro power upgrade to the Delta facility in September 2022, reducing the use of natural gas generators and decreasing our energy usage by 13% and greenhouse gas emissions by 19%. Diverted 56% of waste from landfill through recycling and composting. Achieved 80% diversity across our employee base. Hired locally with 64% of our workforce living within the local community of our Delta facility.

"As a leader in the Canadian cannabis industry, Rubicon Organics is setting the standard for transparency, sustainability and responsible business practices. We have seen significant success in working towards our long-term targets in 2022, in particular the reduction of the resources used in our environmental performance metrics (e.g. energy usage and carbon footprint) and social performance metrics (e.g. local hiring, turnover rate, and diversity)," said Margaret Brodie, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Rubicon Organics.

Board Appointment

Rubicon also announces that Doris Bitz has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board") after receipt of security clearance from Health Canada. Ms. Bitz was elected to the Board by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on September 14, 2023, but her appointment to the Board was subject to being granted security clearance by Health Canada.

About Doris Bitz

Doris Bitz has over 30 years of experience successfully building, scaling and growing manufacturing and CPG businesses in North America. In Doris' most recent assignment as President, Retail of Dessert Holdings, a leading manufacturer of high-quality dessert products sold through retail and food service customers, Doris was responsible for the vision, strategy and commercial operations that propelled the business from annual revenues of $65 million to nearly $1 billion through organic growth and M&A. Doris has also held executive marketing positions at top-tier CPG companies including PepsiCo Canada and General Mills. Doris holds an HBA and an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at Western University.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower in addition to the Company's mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply and its premium concentrate brand Lab Theory.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

