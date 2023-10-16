Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscriptions units of Diamyd Medical AB (532/23)

With effect from October 17, 2023, the unit rights in Diamyd Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 26, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: DMYD UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020997450 Order book ID: 308544 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 17, 2023, the paid subscription units in Diamyd Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 20, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: DMYD BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020997468 Order book ID: 308545 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB