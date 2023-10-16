Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: A1T90L | ISIN: SE0005162880 | Ticker-Symbol: DMN
Frankfurt
16.10.23
08:12 Uhr
0,622 Euro
-0,017
-2,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.10.2023 | 13:46
138 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscriptions units of Diamyd Medical AB (532/23)

With effect from October 17, 2023, the unit rights in Diamyd Medical AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 26, 2023. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   DMYD UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020997450              
Order book ID:  308544                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 17, 2023, the paid subscription units in Diamyd
Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including November 20, 2023. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   DMYD BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020997468              
Order book ID:  308545                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
