Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQB: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results at the Johnson Camp Mine (JCM) from the Stage 1 drilling with Nuton LLC ("Nuton"), a Rio Tinto venture. The program consists of drilling approximately 6,000 feet of PQ core, primarily for the purposes of further metallurgical evaluation. The samples from the drill program will be processed for mineralogy and tested using the Nuton process. The program is being funded by Nuton and carried out by Excelsior in connection with the previously announced Option to JV Agreement.

"We are very happy with the results of the Stage 1, Phase 2 drilling with all holes finishing in mineralization and intersecting over 200 feet (true thickness) of good grades, with all lower intersections averaging over 0.55% total copper (highlighted below). The results are sufficient to warrant some additional drilling to the south which will commence this month. Mineralogical and metallurgical testing has also commenced," comments Roland Goodgame, Senior Vice President Business Development.

All 13 planned holes have been drilled using diamond drill rigs to generate PQ sized core and assays have been returned for all holes. The Stage 1 program is divided into two phases. Phase 2 holes (designated PH2) were drilled above the mineralization from the east side of the Burro pit. These holes were designed to test the extent of the mineralization and provide further representative metallurgical samples. Assay results are included in Table 1 below. Stage 1, Phase 1 drilling results were previously announced on September 14, 2023.

Table 1. Assay results.

Hole ID From (Ft) To (Ft) Interval (Ft) True Thickness (Ft) TCu% PH2-1 10 110 100 72.0 0.25 260 650 390 280.8 0.51 PH2-2 0 110 110 78.1 0.27 220 250 30 21.3 0.54 280 602 322 228.6 0.48 PH2-3 0 80 80 56.8 0.22 236 570 334 237.1 0.60 PH2-4 6 72.5 66.5 45.9 0.26 240 546 306 211.1 0.58 PH2-5 170 548 378 272.2 0.61 PH2-6 18 50 32 21.3 0.19 190 581 391 260.4 0.63 PH2-7 120 547 427 303.2 0.70 PH2-8 130 522 392 236.8 0.49

All samples are prepared from manually split or sawn PQ core sections on site in Arizona. Split drill core samples are then sent to independent laboratory Skyline Assayers & Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona for Total Copper and Sequential Copper analyses. Standards, blanks, and duplicate assays are included at regular intervals in each sample batch submitted from the field as part of an ongoing Quality Assurance/Quality Control Program. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Excelsior for future reference.

About The Johnson Camp mine

The Johnson Camp Mine ("JCM") has historically been an open pit, heap leach operation since Cyprus Minerals opened the property in the 1970's. The operation includes two open pits, a two-stage crushing-agglomerating circuit, a fully functioning SX-EW plant capable of producing 25 million pounds of cathode copper per year, a complete set of PLS and raffinate ponds, and full infrastructure (ancillary facilities, access, power, water, and communications).

An updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) incorporating conventional sulfide leaching (not Nuton) technology was announced February 22nd 2023. Mining of JCM would be by traditional open pit. The highlights of the PEA financial model, using a copper price of $3.75/lb, shows an after-tax NPV of US$180 million (7.5% discount rate), and an after-tax IRR of 30.4%. The results are tabulated below.

Mine Life and post mining processing ~20 years Heap Leach Material Mined 85.2 M ton Total Copper Grade (CuT%) 0.37% Average LOM Total Copper Recovery* 77% Cu Produced 492 M lb Total Tonnage Mined 196 M ton Initial Mine Capital $58.9 million Total Operating Cash Cost ($/lb Cu)** $2.24 After-Tax NPV/IRR (7.5% discount rate) $180.0M / 30.4% *Total copper recovery includes a combination of oxide, transition and primary sulfide mineral recoveries.

** Includes all operating costs, site G&A, royalties, non-income taxes, salvage, reclamation and closure.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions reached in the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Excelsior's exploration work on the Johnson Camp mine is supervised by Stephen Twyerould, Fellow of AUSIMM, President and CEO of Excelsior and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Twyerould has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Twyerould has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Twyerould has verified that the results were accurate from the official assay certificates provided to Excelsior.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior "The Copper Solution Company" is a mineral exploration and production company that owns and operates the Gunnison Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona. The project is a low cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery copper extraction project that is permitted to 125 million pounds per year of copper cathode production. Excelsior also owns the past producing Johnson Camp Mine and a portfolio of exploration projects, including the Peabody Sill and the Strong and Harris deposits.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

About Nuton

Nuton is an innovative venture that aims to help grow Rio Tinto's copper business. At the core of Nuton is a portfolio of proprietary copper leach related technologies and capability - a product of almost 30 years of research and development. Nuton offers the potential to economically unlock copper from primary sulfide resources worldwide through leaching, achieving market-leading recovery rates, contributing to an increase in copper production from copper bearing waste and tailings, and achieving higher copper recoveries on oxide and transitional material. One of the key differentiators of Nuton is the potential to produce the world's lowest impact copper while having at least one Net Positive impact at each of our deployment sites, across our five pillars: water, energy, land, materials and society.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Excelsior Mining Corp.

Concord Place, Suite 300, 2999 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85018.

Shawn Westcott

T: 604.365.6681

E: info@excelsiormining.com

www.excelsiormining.com

