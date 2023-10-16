Spanish company nTeaser recently launched a new platform that connects developers and investors to buy and sell renewable energy projects without intermediaries.From pv magazine Spain Spanish company nTeaser has launched a new online platform to help investors to buy wind and solar projects from renewable energy developers in Spain. "We have already published co-developments for almost 2 GW of projects in Spain, which has generated a lot of interest from investors and has received a few good offers, and we will soon publish another 100 MW storage project from another developer, also in co-development," ...

