Marks initial phase of the NYSE Global Equity Market Indices roll-out

New indices available for benchmarking and customization

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced the launch of approximately 600 equity indices covering the qualifying, listed security universe across 16 selected European countries, including the U.K.

These equity indices, which are administered by ICE Data Indices, LLC, are accessible in ICE's Custom Index Tool, which provides a variety of ways to prototype and back test strategies for multiple use cases, including research, benchmark construction, designing new financial products such as ETFs or enabling services such as direct indexing.

The new suite of European equity indices represents the first stage of the roll-out of the NYSE Global Equity Market Indices, which will provide a transparent, consistent, and investible approach to benchmarking the listed security market capitalization of countries across the globe.

The new suite consists of three types of indices:

Listed Country Indices include qualifying securities listed on eligible exchanges in the respective countries and may be used as starting universes for the customization of additional sector, thematic, ESG and factor indices.

include qualifying securities listed on eligible exchanges in the respective countries and may be used as starting universes for the customization of additional sector, thematic, ESG and factor indices. Country Indices further filter the universe for securities with a matching ICE country of risk, providing single-country index proxies.

further filter the universe for securities with a matching ICE country of risk, providing single-country index proxies. Selected Investible Indices are also a part of the new family, such as the NYSE U.K. Index Series, including the NYSE U.K. 100, 250 and 350 Indices, and the NYSE Europe 600 Index. These Investible indices are built off customized rules that are relevant for users of specific local or regional benchmarks.

Listed Country and Country indices are further split into indices covering different size segments such as Large, Mid, Small, Micro, Total Market and All Cap.

"Following the launch of our NYSE U.S. 3000 family of equity indices, providing coverage for Europe and the U.K. is a critical step in our goal of providing a premier global equity index offering," said Varun Pawar, Vice President and Head of ICE Data Indices. "ICE has extensive experience in designing, calculating and publishing thousands of indices across multiple asset classes every day. By leveraging our robust infrastructure and our experienced team, we're able to offer a suite of benchmarks that meets the evolving needs of our customers."

The new NYSE-branded European equity indices are part of ICE's suite of over 6,000 global equity, fixed income, commodity and foreign exchange indices, and support all aspects of the benchmarking and performance measurement process. Dedicated to innovation and flexibility, ICE offers a wide range of benchmarks and customized solutions to address the changing needs of index stakeholders globally.

"These indices provide a new set of benchmarking options for customers investing in European markets," said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. "From the data needed to calculate indices to the sophisticated platforms needed to deliver them to our customers, we offer a full suite of indexing and ETF benchmarking solutions across asset classes and markets globally."

The new suite will include Large Cap, Mid Cap, Small Cap, Micro Cap, Total Market and All Cap indices for Listed Country and Country versions of the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

For more information about the new NYSE European equity indices, please visit the ICE Index Platform: http://indices.ice.com/.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

ICE Data Indices, LLC ("IDI"), its affiliates and its third party suppliers (collectively, "ICE Data and its Suppliers") make no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally, in any financial product or the ability of any index to track general market performance. Past performance of an index is not an indicator of or a guarantee of future results. For important information (including the methodologies), limitations, and disclaimers regarding the indices, please visit indices.ice.com.

ICE DATA AND ITS SUPPLIERS DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES AND REPRESENTATIONS, EXPRESS AND/OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, INCLUDING THE INDICES, INDEX DATA AND ANY INFORMATION INCLUDED IN, RELATED TO, OR DERIVED THEREFROM ("INDEX DATA"). ICE DATA AND ITS SUPPLIERS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INDICES AND THE INDEX DATA, WHICH ARE PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" BASIS AND YOUR USE IS AT YOUR OWN RISK.

NYSE is a trademark of NYSE Group, Inc., and is used by IDI with permission under license by NYSE Group, Inc. NEITHER THE INDICATION THAT NYSE IS LICENSED FROM NYSE GROUP. INC. OR USED BY OR ITS AFFILIATES WITH PERMISSION FROM NYSE GROUP, INC. IN ANY WAY SUGGESTS OR IMPLIES A REPRESENTATION OR OPINION BY NYSE GROUP, INC. OR ANY SUCH AFFILIATES AS TO THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES, INVESTMENTS, OTHER FINANCIAL PRODUCTS, ENTERTAINMENT, MEDIA, ARTISTIC WORKS, ACADEMIC WORKS, EDUCATIONAL WORKS OR ANY OTHER PRODUCTS (COLLECTIVELY, "PRODUCTS"); AS TO THE POSSIBLE BENEFITS FROM ANY PRODUCTS; OR SPONSORSHIP, APPROVAL OR ENDORSEMENT OF IDI BY NYSE GROUP, INC. OR ANY OF IDI'S PRODUCTS (AS APPLICABLE). NYSE GROUP, INC. IS NOT THE ISSUER OF ANY SUCH PRODUCTS AND MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE WITH RESPECT THERETO OR REFLECTED THEREIN, NOR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY ANY PERSON OR ANY ENTITY.

