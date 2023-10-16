Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) ("Procaps"), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, announced today that it will participate at the CPHI Barcelona 2023, that will take place from October 24th to October 26th, continuing with our two-decade presence in the conference.

We welcome you to learn more on our specialized technologies and capabilities such as our novel oral delivery system formulations, gummies, development of new chemical entities, expertise in hormonal, high potency compounds, as well as successful product tech-transfers, and much more.

We are pleased to announce our participation as one of the five sustainable sponsors at CPHI Barcelona this year. Our sustainable approach is seen in different areas of our business, including in our own technologies, such as Unigel. This patented format allows the development of fixed-dose combinations in one single softgel, reducing environmental waste by decreasing the number of packaging material used when manufacturing two products or more in one single format, rather than individually. This technology creates a large positive environmental impact and an even larger footprint on health by simplifying treatments with Unigel.

One of Procaps's executive Gonzalo Nieto, head of Innovation and ESG, will present the panel "Getting Started with Sustainability Learn from the Experts" at the CPHI, in Barcelona, on October 25.

In addition to that, with our 8 manufacturing plants across the Americas and our extensive manufacturing capabilities, exclusive delivery systems and product development expertise, we will participate on another panel. PhD. Joe Villa, head of Corporate R&D of Procaps, will participate in the speaking session of "How digitalization is driving efficiencies, cost-savings, and output for drug manufacturing", on October 25 and also will present the panel "Loading Potential: Artificial Intelligence for Pharma Manufacturing", on the same day.

We look forward to welcoming you to our booth #3M40. For more information about CPHI, please visit: https://europe.cphi.com/europe/en/home.html

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. ("Procaps") (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and more than 5,500 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products and prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions.

For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps' investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.

