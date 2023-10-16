New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT), Viomi Technology Co., Ltd., will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Yeeli Zheng, the Capital Market Advisor of the Company, will be presenting at 12:30-1:00 PM ET on October 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Viomi Technology Co., Ltd.

About Viomi TechnologyViomi's mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 19th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, networking and more.

Featured sectors include AI, Technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Energy.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

For further information:

Claire Ji

+8617817887706

jiqinshuang@viomi.com

Source: Viomi Technology Co., Ltd.