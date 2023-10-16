Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2023 | 15:02
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TriplePundit's Bold Move to Solutions Journalism

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / 3BL

Launched in 2005, TriplePundit is one of the longest-running online news platforms for sustainability in business - reporting the latest on people, planet and profit to a global community of readers.

3BL's acquisition of TriplePundit (3p) in 2017, marked a pivotal moment in our journey to collaborate with a leading force in sustainability and social impact news. TriplePundit has helped propel 3BL to new heights, and today we are proud to support them in their groundbreaking new approach to sustainable business news: solutions journalism.

For nearly two decades, TriplePundit's editorial excellence has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the ever-evolving sustainability sphere, and this momentous transition marks the next bold step to bring readers an innovative new style of reporting.

3p is the first publication in the sustainability and social impact space to embed solutions journalism across all of its reporting. Learn more about this style of coverage from TriplePundit managing editor Mary Mazzoni.

What better way to commemorate such a significant moment than unveiling a fresh new look to TriplePundit? Take a peek at 3p's sleek new appearance here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793325/triplepundits-bold-move-to-solutions-journalism

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
