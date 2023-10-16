Blackhawk Growth Corp. Provides Video Update on Life AI Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR)(Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to provide insight to Hardenbrook portfolio company - Life AI Corp's health related technology assets with Blackhawk CEO Justin Hanka touring the lab in the following video.

Hardenbrook Group, is an investment company that leverages a merchant banking model and works with world class research-intensive organizations to identify valuable intellectual property to invest, commercialize and take public on stock exchanges globally. The proposed acquisition of Hardenbrook by Blackhawk is subject to shareholder approval, (date for shareholder vote on the Hardenbrook acquisition will be circulated in the coming weeks) after which time Blackhawk will be rebranded "Hardenbrook". Hardenbrook will then have the very unique status of being a publicly listed investment issuer and merchant banking organization with a solid pipeline of future investments, spin outs and divestments in the technology sector that will continue to benefit shareholders.

Hardenbrook has merged its portfolio of Health tech AI focused companies including Asthmatic AI, Mood AI and Autism AI. Life AI Corp will be the holding company for all health tech AI companies and will progress towards a public listing in 2024. https://www.lifeaicorp.com

Blackhawk shareholders will benefit by receiving new shares each time a portfolio company is listed on a stock exchange.

We are also pleased to report we are progressing through a final audit and administrative matters before setting the date for shareholder vote on the Hardenbrook acquisition.

Blackhawk CEO Justin Hanka (left) and Chairman Anoosh Manzoori (right). Incoming board to focus on scalable technology opportunities particularly in AI.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies.

For more information on Hardenbrook: https://www.hardenbrook.group.

Contact

Justin Hanka. Chief Executive Officer

justin@lifeaicorp.com

61433140886

