Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
Tradegate
16.10.23
16:00 Uhr
34,780 Euro
+0,555
+1,62 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,67034,71016:03
34,67034,71016:03
PR Newswire
16.10.2023 | 15:06
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 X Gen Motherboards Welcomes Intel's Core 14th-gen Processors with Leading DDR5 Performance

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is ready to usher in the era of Intel Core 14th-gen processors with a complete lineup of AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards. Ranging from the flagship Z790 AORUS XTREME X to the versatile Z790 AORUS ELITE X, the X Gen family is engineered to unlock the full potential of Intel's Core 14th-gen processors and drive DDR5 memory faster than ever. The X Gen family also boasts several key upgrades designed for next-gen performance, including new DIY-friendly innovations, efficient thermal designs, Ultra Durable reinforcements, and cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 support. Gamers, enthusiasts, and professionals can now experience the most advanced power delivery, connectivity, and networking capabilities with the latest powerful platform from GIGABYTE.


At the heart of the Z790 X Gen motherboards is an optimized foundation for best-in-class DDR5 compatibility and performance. Thanks to leading PCB craftsmanship and software optimization, the motherboards offer support for memory speeds reaching XMP-8266 and beyond, setting a new world record for DDR5 overclocking. To simplify memory kit optimization for gamers, all Z790 X Gen motherboards equipped with DDR5 support offer an array of memory optimization tools accessible through the BIOS. Features like DDR5 XMP Booster, High Bandwidth, and Low Latency allow gamers to get the most out of their memory modules with just a simple click.

GIGABYTE remains committed to making PC building easier than ever, incorporating a range of DIY-friendly innovations in the AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards. The upgraded EZ-Latch designs ensure effortless installation of graphics cards, M.2 SSDs and even M.2 heatsinks, guaranteeing a hassle-free building experience. The newly designed UC BIOS boasts a user-friendly interface and experience, including Quick Access with customizable option slots. Gamers can also take advantage of PerfDrive, an exclusive BIOS setting that optimizes system performance based on their cooling configurations. Furthermore, GIGABYTE has entered an exclusive partnership with HWiNFO, offering an innovative feature for real-time monitoring of memory timing and in-depth BIOS information.

For more detailed information about the AORUS Z790 X Gen motherboards and to explore their cutting-edge features, please visit the official landing page at https://bit.ly/AORUS_Z790_X_GEN.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246401/Picture1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-z790-x-gen-motherboards-welcomes-intels-core-14th-gen-processors-with-leading-ddr5-performance-301956033.html

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.