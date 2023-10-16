Databricks Listed in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community

New listing in AWS Marketplace makes it easy for IC agencies to discover and deploy the Databricks Platform in support of the government's journey to IT modernization

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced that the Databricks platform will be listed in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), for the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC). AWS Marketplace for the U.S. IC is designed exclusively for the 17 intelligence agencies to evaluate, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors in minutes via AWS IoT 1-Click®. The Databricks platform offers customers an innovative, AI-driven, unified set of tools for building, deploying, sharing, and maintaining enterprise-grade data and AI solutions at scale.

"As the adoption of AI and advanced analytics grows, we are excited to work with AWS to provide the Intelligence Community with a turn-key data and AI solution that drives faster time to insights," said Aaron Kinworthy, Vice President of Databricks Federal. "The Databricks Platform combines the best elements to work with structured and unstructured data for analytics and AI to deliver on mission-critical objectives and accelerate digital transformation."

With Databricks, IC organizations can unlock the value of their existing investments and achieve AI at scale by unifying all of their data - regardless of type, source, frequency or workload - on a single platform.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide - including Comcast, Condé Nast, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 - rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Delta Lake, Apache Spark, and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Contact: Press@databricks.com

If you are interested in this product, or ICMP in general, please contact AWS_ICMP@jdiss.cia.ic.gov or icmp@amazon.com for more information.

