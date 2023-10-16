Nordson TEST INSPECTION today announced that it will unveil the new Quadra Pro 7 Manual X-Ray Inspection (MXI) system at PRODUCTRONICA Munich, scheduled to take place November 14 -17, 2023 at the Munich Exhibition Center.The Company will also feature the SQ3000+ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM in collaboration with smartTec GmbH and Amtest Group in Booth A2.532, A2.537 and A2.540.

Setting a new industry benchmark for 3D/2D manual inspection in back-end semiconductor applications, the MXI Quadra 7 Pro system revolutionizes the inspection experience with its revolutionary Onyx® detector technology. This advancement ensures exceptional image clarity and reduced noise levels, ultimately translating to elevated levels of precision and efficiency.

The Quadra 7 Pro's high-performance capabilities are further augmented by the introduction of the Dual Mode Quadra NT4® tube that provides unprecedented flexibility. This innovative technology offers both brightness and resolution modes, enabling operators to seamlessly transition between them according to specific application requirements. This ensures optimal results for a wide spectrum of semiconductor inspection needs.

The Quadra 7 Pro offers an elevated user experience with the introduction of the newly developed Revalution software, thoughtfully engineered for high-end semiconductor applications. Boasting an intuitive interface, optimized workflow, and expanded functionality, the Revalution software empowers operators to efficiently analyze and interpret inspection data. This feature facilitates quicker decision-making and improved overall productivity.

"We are excited to unveil our next-generation MXI system, powered by the latest generation QuadraNT4 tube and new Onyx detector," said Christopher Rand, MXI Product Manager, Nordson TEST INSPECTION. "We continue to advance our hardware and software technology to provide our customers superior, industry-leading solutions that address their challenging inspection needs all to improve their yields, processes and productivity. The new Quadra Pro 7 is a leap ahead."

Coupled with the advanced technology powering the Quadra Pro 7, the new Revaluation software is designed for high-end semiconductor applications and enables an exceptional user experience with an intuitive interface, optimized workflow and enhanced functionality.

The SQ3000+ Multi-Function system is tailored to address high-end applications such as advanced packaging, mini-LED, advanced SMT, and 008004/0201 SPI. Serving as an all-in-one solution, this cutting-edge technology offers unparalleled accuracy and highspeed inspection capabilities. Notably, the system incorporates an advanced, high resolution Multi-Reflection Suppression® (MRS®) sensor that effectively mitigates reflection-based distortions that are common with shiny components and specular surfaces.

Visitors can see demonstrations of the latest inspection and metrology solutions that improve yields, process and productivity.

For more information, visit www.nordson.com/testinspect.

About Nordson TEST INSPECTION

Nordson TEST INSPECTION offers its SMT Semiconductor customers a robust product portfolio, including Acoustic, Optical and both Manual and Automated X-ray Inspection systems, X-ray Component Counting systems and Semiconductor measurement sensors. Nordson TEST INSPECTION is uniquely positioned to serve its customers with best-in-class precision technologies, passionate sales and support teams, global reach, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company's direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

