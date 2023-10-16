Stock Day Media: DEEP GREEN Waste and Recycling, Inc. Discusses $1.995 Million Dollar Asbestos Removal Contract with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR), a waste, recycling and remediation company which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. President and COO of the Company, David Bradford, joined Stock Day host Matthew Dunehoo.

Dunehoo began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Historically, until 2021, DEEP GREEN has been a waste brokerage company for large commercial clients designing waste programs and negotiating for debris removal services with 3rd-party providers," explained Bradford. "We were looking for ways to grow DEEP GREEN and we became enamored with environmental services," he continued, noting the high gross profits and demand for the industry. "We decided to shift the focus of the company toward those opportunities."

The conversation then turned to a recent announcement detailing the Company's $1.995 million dollar contract for safe asbestos removal from a commercial site, Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Oxford House building, in downtown Nashville. "Our job is to remove everything that contains asbestos from all twelve floors so that the demolition can safely take place," shared Bradford. "It is a 20-week project that will last until the end of the year," he added. "The gross profits are expected to be in excess of 50%," said Bradford. "This large project will accelerate our growth dynamic and put us on a faster path to financing our growth by less expensive and less dilutive methods."

"What should listeners expect to see from DEEP GREEN moving forward?", asked Dunehoo. "The first step will be to expand around the Nashville metro area," shared Bradford. "There is opportunity for organic growth of up to 40% just within the Nashville market," he said. "We are also now seeing business from other regional metroplexes including Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee, cities in Kentucky and the Huntsville, Alabama market, and we intend to cultivate a deeper presence in all those locations." said Bradford. "We have also outfitted ourselves to handle lead removal as well and are looking to expand further into this line leveraging some of the proceeds from our Oxford House project."

To close the interview, Bradford elaborated on the potential of the Company as they enter 2024 with an improved capital structure, as well as a continued focus for growth and expansion within the environmental services market.

About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

