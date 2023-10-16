Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. to Participate in the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference

Company Presentation Scheduled for 1:30 PM on October 25, 2023

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:ISSC) announced that it will be participating in the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held virtually Tuesday October 24th - Friday October 27th. The Company's presentation will begin at 1:30 PM ET on October 25, 2023.

To register to attend and access the presentation please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2995/49276.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings Thursday October 26th and Friday October 27th with approved investors. To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit registration at MicroCap Rodeo.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 35 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the next year and beyond. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, statements about future revenue, financial performance and profitability, future business opportunities, and the impact of the Honeywell asset acquisition and other acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions, including the Honeywell asset acquisition, into its operations; a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in the competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the economic and business environments in which the Company operates. Such factors are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company's future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

Joe Hassett

joeh@gregoryfca.com

610-787-0464

SOURCE: Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792528/innovative-solutions-support-inc-to-participate-in-the-fall-foliage-microcap-rodeo-conference