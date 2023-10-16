Fast Finance Pay Corp. Announces Soft Launch of DigiClerk

MIAMI, FL and BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Fast Finance Pay Corp (OTC PINK:FFPP) is pleased to announce the soft launch of DigiClerk.com during the fourth quarter of 2023. The business provides Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered document processing for Certified Public Accountants and Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Andreas Garke, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated, "The CPA and REIT community, globally, faces significant challenges due to the nature of their work and the prevailing market conditions. These challenges are detrimental to the efficiency and effectiveness of these businesses and have a direct impact on their ability to serve clients and maintain profitability."

"For example, In theUnited States, REIT's face significant challenges in accurately tracking costs associated with property operation and extracting data from various documents. These challenges hinder operational efficiency, increase costs, and limit data-driven decision-making. We believe DigiClerk will address and solve the ongoing challenges both of these industries continue to deal with," concluded Mr. Garke.

DigiClerk offers an innovative and comprehensive solution to address the challenges faced by the real estate industry, including REITs, and the CPA community. By leveraging advanced technology and AI-powered algorithms, DigiClerk streamlines processes, enhances data accuracy, and empowers data-driven decision-making.

The soft launch in the fourth quarter includes online marketing and events, webinars and seminars. DigiClerk will leverage various online marketing channels to increase brand visibility and attract potential customers. This includes search engine optimization (SEO) to improve website rankings in search results, targeted online advertising campaigns to reach specific industry segments, and content marketing to showcase DigiClerk's expertise and provide valuable insights to the REIT and CPA communities. Social media platforms will also be utilized to engage with the target audience and share informative content. DigiClerk will host webinars and seminars targeting REITs and CPA firms, focusing on the challenges they face, and the solutions offered by DigiClerk. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with DigiClerk experts, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into optimizing cost tracking, data extraction, invoice processing, and financial statement preparation. Additionally, DigiClerk will organize breakfast meets and focused group meetings, specifically tailored for CPA firms and REITs, to further engage with these potential clients and address their unique needs. These interactive sessions will allow participants to network, exchange ideas, and explore how DigiClerk can effectively assist them in streamlining their operations and maximizing efficiency.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a gateway provider and nascent FinTech, Fast Finance Pay Corp offers a flexible payment platform to assist e-merchants with their online ventures. It allows e-merchants to process all popular payment methods with just one partner instead of installing a multitude of "payment plugins".

OK.de Services contains the OK.de mobile 'free-mailer' e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service. Ok.de is a free email provider with news, comparison portal and numerous other free services. With this service we are building an active user interface that is used to connect people all over the world on one platform.

