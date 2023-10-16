MilliporeSigma To Host Upcoming Change Chemistry Event To Help Advance Green & Sustainable Chemistry Innovation and Practice Across Industries

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / From pharmaceuticals to household and personal care products to the fashion and electronics industries, the adoption of green and sustainable chemistry practices across an array of sectors and supply chains can help accelerate the pace towards a more sustainable and healthier world.

The implementation of green and sustainable chemistry practices-such as making chemical products from safer and more sustainable feedstocks, reagents and solvents, or designing chemical products for reuse or recycling-can be applied across the life cycle of a product. With this circular thinking, the practice of green and sustainable chemistry can help leaders across industries prevent pollution and design safer products at the molecular level.

Industry collaboration is crucial to spark dialogue and drive innovative strategies and policies to systematically transform the way chemistry is thought about and practiced, giving companies and organizations the knowledge and framework to better address sustainability through chemistry. As such, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will host Change Chemistry, a nonprofit dedicated to helping companies scale and implement greener, more sustainable and safer chemistries, in St. Louis, Missouri, from November 14-16, 2023, for the 2023 U.S. Innovators Roundtable. The event is also offered virtually, and registration tickets are available for purchase.

The Innovators Roundtable engages leading innovators, investors and government officials as well as startups and those in the academic and non-profit sectors in the green and sustainable chemistry space. The event will include keynote speaker presentations, informative panel sessions and breakout discussions with leaders such as Dr. John Warner, who is known as one of the cofounders of the field of green chemistry, coauthoring and articulating the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry.

A 2021 report conducted by Change Chemistry-formerly known as The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council-in partnership with NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business, North Carolina State University, the Dynamic Sustainability Lab at Syracuse University and Duke University, found 84% of companies have increased investment in R&D of green chemistry products, with almost all anticipating continued investment over the next five years. This underscores the need for continued industry collaboration and partnership to accelerate the pace of green chemistry implementation.

As companies are forecasted to increasingly invest in green chemistry for years to come, preparing the next generation of scientists and researchers with the green skills required to enter the industry is of utmost importance. This will be a topic of many sessions at the event. Among them is a session on the importance of green chemistry education featuring industry leaders such as Dr. Amy Cannon, co-founder and executive director, Beyond Benign.

Visit MilliporeSigma's Sustainability & Social Business Innovation webpage to learn more about how it is continuing to act on the goal of its parent company-Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany-to achieve human progress for more than one billion people through sustainable science and technology by 2030.

