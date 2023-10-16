Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Weekapaug Lithium Ltd. (CSE: GRUV) ("Weekapaug" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results of the Phase One exploration program on its 100% owned Nakina Lithium Property ("Nakina Property" or "the Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property, adjacent to the rapidly advancing Seymour Lake Lithium Project of Green Technology Metals, has demonstrated significant potential. The Seymour Lake project has a mineral resource estimate of 9.9 Mt @ 1.04% Li2O, comprising 5.2 Mt at 1.29% Li2O Indicated, and 4.7 Mt at 0.76% Li2O Inferred ( www.greentm.com.au/seymour-project).

Please note: The mineral resource estimate mentioned is derived directly from Green Technology Metals' website description of the Seymour Lake Lithium Project, which is not part of Weekapaug Lithium's Nakina Property. The Seymore Lake project results are NOT representative and do not express or imply any possibility of similar results within The Nakina Property.

Successful Completion of Phase One Exploration Program

Weekapaug Lithium Inc. is proud to announce the successful completion of the Phase One exploration program on the Nakina Property, conducted by our contracted field service provider, Planet X Exploration Services Ltd. ("Planet X").

"We are excited that our initial work program has proven the presence of significant lithium mineralization, and would like to thank the dedicated team at Planet X for all their hard work in advancing the property so quickly," said Weekapaug CEO Marc Branson.

Nakina Property: Overview

The Nakina Property is conveniently road-accessible via the seasonal Maun Lake forest access road, and located approximately 90 km north of the town of Geraldton and 300 km northeast of Thunder Bay. Spanning 7,390 hectares across 360 mineral tenures within the Northern Thunder Bay Mining Division, the Property is underlain by the Maytham-Queenston Lakes pegmatitic pluton. Historical bedrock mapping and mineralogy reports have identified lithium-bearing pegmatites within this granitic body.

The Property is located adjacent to Green Technology Metals' highly advanced Seymour Project area and directly adjacent to their Superb Lake Lithium prospect; therefore, the Nakina Property presents a unique opportunity for exploration. Surprisingly, this area has seen little to no prior systematic exploration efforts, positioning it as a highly prospective grassroots project.

Phase One Yields Promising Results

The Phase One exploration program has yielded promising results, successfully identifying lithium mineralization in bedrock, and areas displaying elevated content of LCT pathfinder minerals. An observed enrichment zonation pattern has been noted on the Property within the Maytham-Queenston Lakes pluton rocks; this is a feature of the LCT pegmatite deposit model as per (F.W. Breaks, J.B. Selway and A.G. Tindle - 2006)

http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/pub/data/imaging/OFR6195/OFR6195.pdf

A Comprehensive Approach to Exploration

A systematic property-wide grassroots exploration program was conducted, including bedrock mapping and grab sampling in accessible areas, as well as hand auger sampling where bedrock was obscured by gravel or glacial till. The aim of the Phase One program was to build upon geological mapping and sampling results reported by Breaks et al. (2006):

"Fertile and Peraluminous Granites and Related Rare-Element Mineralization in Pegmatites, North-Central and Northeastern Superior Province, Ontario"

(www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/pub/data/imaging/OFR6195/OFR6195.pdf)

This work reported the presence of fertile parental granitic rocks and lithium-rich pegmatites within the Maytham-Queenston lakes pluton.

A field team comprising four personnel, spent a total of 27 field days on the property earlier this summer. They collected 183 bedrock samples and 73 till samples across the entire property. The sampling approach was meticulously planned to ensure thorough property-wide exploration coverage.

Confirmation of Preliminary Work

The Phase One program has not only confirmed but also expanded upon the results of earlier work. Pegmatitic granite zones, displaying LCT pegmatite deposit-style mineralization, have been identified and confirmed within the fertile peraluminous S-type granitic host rocks at the Nakina Property. Additionally, geochemical anomalies consistent with LCT pegmatite style mineralization have been observed in both rock and till samples. This suggests the presence of LCT-enriched pegmatite dykes. As per the two references provided above.

Exploring Future Prospects

The recently completed (2022) Axiom Geophysics triaxial magnetic gradiometer survey interpretation has outlined potential lithological contacts, specifically of interpreted pegmatite dykes, within the Nakina Property. These interpreted geophysical features coincide with the locations of till samples anomalous in lithium. These coincident features represent high-priority targets for additional exploration, including detailed rock and till sampling, trenching and channel sampling where warranted, and advanced mineralogy studies, to further improve confidence in the Property's potential.





Property map showing rock and till sample locations and lithium analyses

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8142/184140_a7bab756b4b1db92_002full.jpg

Property Geology Unveiled

The Nakina Property is underlain by the Maytham-Queenston Lakes pegmatitic granite pluton, spanning 10 by 13 kilometres. The pluton comprises peraluminous, massive, and undeformed granites with abundant coarse muscovite, pink to lilac garnets, and small enclaves of metasedimentary rocks (Stott and Parker 1997):

"Geology and mineralization of the O'Sullivan Lake area, Onaman-Tashota greenstone belt, east Wabigoon Subprovince"

in Ontario Geological Survey, Miscellaneous Paper 168, pages 48-56.

and Breaks et al. (2006; see reference above) who note that the distinctive characteristics of these fertile granites within the pluton include radiating fans of green plumose muscovite-quartz intergrowths, graphic blocky potassium feldspar and quartz, and localized graphic tourmaline-quartz and layers of aplitic garnet and green muscovite. These workers have remarked also that the Maytham-Queenston Lakes pluton bears a striking resemblance to fertile pegmatitic granites observed in the Allison Lake batholith (the largest fertile, peraluminous granite mass in northwestern Ontario) and in the LCT-hosting Onion Lake area. This resemblance hints at the possibility that the pluton serves as the parent body for hitherto undiscovered lithium- and rare metal-bearing pegmatite dykes. Breaks et al. (2006):

Geological Setting of The Property

The Nakina Property lies within the English River Terrane, a metasediment-dominated region recognized as an accretionary complex or fore-arc basin. This geological landscape underwent significant deformation during a prolonged transpressive orogeny, located between the metavolcanic-rich Uchi sub-province and the orthogneiss-and-metaplutonic-dominated Winnipeg River (Wabigoon) sub-province. Two distinct types of granites are present: fertile peraluminous pegmatitic granite, predominantly located along the Wabigoon-English River sub-province boundary, and barren granite found within migmatites and tonalite to the north of the fertile granites.

Qualified Person

Stephen Amor, Ph.D, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Grab samples were managed by Planet X Exploration Services Ltd. All samples were bagged, sealed, and stored inside a storage locker until delivery to an independent laboratory, ALS Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2017). The initial batch of samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61) One standard (OREAS 750) and one blank were submitted with the shipment to supplement the lab's internal controls.

About Weekapaug Lithium

At Weekapaug Lithium Limited, our focus is dedicated to exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium Property, located in northern Ontario, Canada.

