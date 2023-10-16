Stemtech Corporation Chairman & CEO Charles S. Arnold and President & COO John W. Meyer to Join "X" Twitter Spaces Session on October 17th at 6:45 PM EST

Delving into Stem Cell Science, Nutrition vs. Therapy, Colombia Pre-Launch, Ecuador Expansion, , Business and Investor Opportunities, and High Demand for Our Product

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Stemtech Corporation is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Charles S. Arnold, and President & COO, John W. Meyer, will participate in an interactive Twitter Spaces session on Tuesday, October 17th, at 6:45 PM EST. This engaging event is open to shareholders, stakeholders, and anyone interested in participating in a dynamic Q&A session with our top leadership.

Stemtech is dedicated to enhancing well-being through cutting-edge stemceutical, Oral care and skincare products and scientific advancements. We are proud to hold patents for groundbreaking technology that mobilizes stem cells from the bone marrow to the bloodstream, a testament to our commitment to scientific progress and innovation.

During the session, Mr. Arnold and Mr. Meyer will explore the latest developments within Stemtech, unveil their vision for the company's future, and address inquiries from the audience. This open forum provides a rare glimpse into Stemtech's strategic direction, industry trends, and the exciting potential of the company and its product offerings. Additionally, we will discuss the significant demand for our products in the market.

Details of the Twitter Spaces Session:

Date: Tuesday, October 17th

Time: 6:45 PM EST

Hosts: Charles S. Arnold, CEO, and John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech

We extend a warm invitation to all interested parties, shareholders, and those curious about Stemtech to join us for this interactive Twitter Spaces session. Be on the lookout for further updates and announcements related to this event.

Link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrxmypooYWxy

Learn More About Stemtech: https://youtu.be/_Usj0SUwrNM'si=nXDClGM4R2RYmvro

Topics of Discussion:

Stem Cell Scientific Progress

Nutrition vs. Therapy

Colombia Pre-Launch

Ecuador Expansion

Business and Investor Opportunities

High Demand for Our Product

For further information about Stemtech and its innovative stem cell nutrition, oral care and skincare products, please visit our website www.stemtech.com .

Investor Relations:

Gabriel P. Rodriguez

Email: grodriguez@stemtech.com

Ph: 623-261-9046

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fasttrader/

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

www.Stemtech.com

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10, 2023, Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Stemtech has Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023. In March 2023, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. Stemtech conducted Field Leadership Business Academies in Aguas Calientes, Mexico May 25 - 27, and in Las Vegas, NV on June 1 - 3. On August 14, 2023, Stemtech announces expansion into the China Market, including Hong Kong and Macau from the Stemtech Taiwan operations under newly appointed Managing Director Grand China Markets, Richard Hu. Stemtech is currently in Pre-Launch mode for the Colombia market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 22, 2023. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

