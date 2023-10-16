Trust Wallet Announces New Brand Identity in its Largest Update to Elevate Web3 Accessibility Globally

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Wallet , a leading multi-chain and self-custody wallet, today announced a refresh of its brand identity that includes a new logo, updated app design and revamped user interface. The moves serve to emphasize its core empowerment to users: Trust Yourself.

With this brand evolution, Trust Wallet aims to increase Web3 accessibility to everyday people providing a thoughtfully designed platform that seamlessly combines a user-friendly approach with robust functionalities.

"This upgrade represents a pivotal milestone since our 2017 inception, marking the inaugural leap in our long-term strategy of empowering users's financial freedom, with a series of upcoming updates. " said Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen, "Trust Wallet has evolved to become more than just a wallet-it's now a trustworthy gateway to the Web3 world. Aligned with our core values of empowering users, we prioritize user trust and confidence as we help people navigate the complexities of the crypto universe. By offering user-centric products and services, we're equipping people with the essential tools and technology to confidently explore what Web3 has to offer, ultimately granting them the financial autonomy they deserve."

Trust Wallet's new vibrant look showcases a dynamic two-tone palette: Trust Blue and Green. Both are universally accessible, meeting AAA compliance standards for visual accessibility, and are adaptable to both light and dark modes. Its notable upgrades extend beyond aesthetics to include enhanced navigation, ensuring seamless access to features like wallet-switching and token discovery, and a bold new shield logo signifying unwavering security.

"Trust stands as a guardian of security, and an advocate for user empowerment. Our new Trust Wallet carries forward the simplicity and trustworthiness our users have always appreciated. " voiced Eowyn Chen.

Built around a user-friendly interface, Trust Wallet can be used to buy, store, earn and swap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and manage other digital assets like NFTs. As well as supporting 16 languages spread across every continent, Trust Wallet has garnered over 70 million downloads globally, supports about 100 blockchains, and enables a range of activities such as staking and cross-chain swaps.

The new Trust Wallet for iOS, Android, and desktop browsers starts rolling out October 16th, and will be available globally in phases over the week after October 16th.

About Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet, a global self-custody gateway empowering users' entry into the decentralized world in a trustless way. Trust Wallet's mobile and extension versions now support 10M+ cryptocurrencies and 600M NFTs across 100 chains.

