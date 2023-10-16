Anzeige
Nasdaq Welcomes Amber Beverage Group Holding to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 16, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Amber Beverage Group Holding were admitted to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Riga as of 16h of October. 

The size of Amber Beverage Group Holding bond issue is EUR 30 million. The
nominal value of bonds is 1,000 EUR with annual coupon rate of 7.5% + 3M
EURIBOR with quarterly payments. The bonds mature on March 31, 2027. The
listing of Amber Beverage Group Holding bonds follows its private offer to
Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian investors. 

"We welcome Amber Beverage Group to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List. Another
Latvian company has joined the capital markets to continue developing and
strengthening its position on a global scale. We are proud to see Amber
Beverage Group and other companies that have raised capital at the Nasdaq Riga
stock exchange - this year there are 13 ambitious Latvian companies, 6 of which
have raised capital repeatedly," says Liene Dubava, Chair of the Management
Board of Nasdaq Riga. 

"Becoming a listed company in a regulated market is a significant milestone for
the company's strategic development. This move strengthens the global position
of Amber Beverage Group and enhances our ability to finance large-scale
projects. The first step in financing such projects is the construction of
Amber Beverage Group's high-bay warehouse in the territory of the port of Riga.
Our investors appreciate our decision to embrace innovative technologies and
maximize automation in operations to enhance efficiency and improve cost
effectiveness, positioning the company as the industry leader. The commitment
to develop a fully automated warehouse that will become our logistics hub for
global operations demonstrates our dedication to long-term growth and
profitability, fostering confidence and trust among our clients, business
partners, and investor community," states Jekaterina Stuge, the CEO of Amber
Beverage Group 

Amber Beverage Group Holding is a rapidly growing global spirits company whose
products are found in millions of households and venues across the globe. ABG's
core brands are Rooster Rojo® Tequila, KAH® Tequila, The Irishman® Whiskey,
Writers' Tears® Whiskey, Moskovskaya® Vodka, Riga Black Balsam®, Cross Keys
Gin®, and Cosmopolitan Diva®. ABG produces, bottles, markets, distributes,
exports, and retails a comprehensive range of beverages. The company has grown
from its original core production business established in 1900 to a global
player in the spirits industry that unites more than 1,600 employees in the
Baltic States, its historical home, as well as in Austria, Australia, Germany,
Ireland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology
company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and
exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital
markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading
platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global
economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange
capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and
execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company,
technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn,Twitter
@Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane 
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com 
+371 25 277 733
