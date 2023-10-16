Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: 884637 | ISIN: GB0003292009
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
16.10.2023 | 17:28
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) - 1HFY'24: defensive growth/disciplined approach 
16-Oct-2023 / 15:55 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): 
1HFY'24: defensive growth/disciplined approach 
 
ICGT's interim results to July 2023 confirmed the robust nature of its strategy and portfolio with LTM NAV per share 
total return of 4.1%. The 1HFY'24 portfolio return, on a constant currency basis, was 4.6% and the long-term, ongoing 
buyback programme enhanced NAV with an average discount on purchase of over 40%. The minimum of 32p expected dividend 
for FY'24 was reconfirmed. Realisations were GBP94m, new investments GBP64m and new commitments GBP110m; activity that is 
slower than the recent past but still ongoing. Exits were at an average 18% premium to carrying value, demonstrating 
the conservative approach to accounting. ICGT's defensive growth is delivering in challenging markets. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1hfy24-defensive-growth-disciplined-approach/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1749991 16-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
