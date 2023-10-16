DJ Hardman & Co Research: ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) - 1HFY'24: defensive growth/disciplined approach

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) - 1HFY'24: defensive growth/disciplined approach 16-Oct-2023 / 15:55 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): 1HFY'24: defensive growth/disciplined approach ICGT's interim results to July 2023 confirmed the robust nature of its strategy and portfolio with LTM NAV per share total return of 4.1%. The 1HFY'24 portfolio return, on a constant currency basis, was 4.6% and the long-term, ongoing buyback programme enhanced NAV with an average discount on purchase of over 40%. The minimum of 32p expected dividend for FY'24 was reconfirmed. Realisations were GBP94m, new investments GBP64m and new commitments GBP110m; activity that is slower than the recent past but still ongoing. Exits were at an average 18% premium to carrying value, demonstrating the conservative approach to accounting. ICGT's defensive growth is delivering in challenging markets. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1hfy24-defensive-growth-disciplined-approach/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

