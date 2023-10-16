Anzeige
16.10.2023 | 17:37
SAP Fioneer to expand its mortgage solution to the US Market

DJ SAP Fioneer to expand its mortgage solution to the US Market 

SAP Fioneer 
SAP Fioneer to expand its mortgage solution to the US Market 
16-Oct-2023 / 17:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY SAP FIONEER 
Walldorf, Germany | October 15, 2023 10:19 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 SAP Fioneer, a leading provider of financial services software solutions and platforms, today announced it is 
expanding its proven lending platform to the US market, partnering with US-based Blue Sage Solutions and Ranieri 
Solutions. Based on proven technology and longstanding experience, SAP Fioneer's lending platform is used by more than 
800 banks globally to date. By adapting the solution to the needs of the US mortgage industry, it will offer the 
solution under the name Cloud for Mortgage. It will leverage reliable and scalable technology to deliver a cloud-based 
platform that will support the end-to-end mortgage lifecycle for mortgage companies of all sizes, ranging from 
independent mortgage banks and credit unions to the mortgage companies of the largest US banks. 
As current providers are limited in their ability to substantially deliver efficiency and integrate data, SAP Fioneer 
sees great potential in the US market to provide a platform that leads to higher productivity for both originators and 
servicers, improved data quality, ensuring regulatory compliance, and lower Total Cost of Ownership relative to 
comparable solutions. Together with its seasoned mortgage industry partners, SAP Fioneer will equip lenders with a 
single technology platform needed to simultaneously address the high digital expectations of borrowers, while operating 
cost-efficiently and securing profitability, regardless of volatile market conditions like changing interest rates. 
"The US mortgage industry has long needed a new approach that enables more efficient and agile operations, setting all 
players in the market up for success," commented Mitch Bouchard, Head of SAP Fioneer in North America. 
To meet the unique US mortgage requirements, SAP Fioneer has begun forming an ecosystem with leading US mortgage 
industry providers: 
   -- Ranieri Solutions, whose mortgage experts have partnered with SAP Fioneer to deliver a modern, end-to-end 
  servicing solution. By leveraging Ranieri's existing system designs and in-depth knowledge of US servicing and 
  regulatory requirements, Cloud for Mortgage will be a more efficient tool to administer loans, reduce costs and 
  increase customer satisfaction. 
   -- Blue Sage Solutions' cloud-based loan origination platform will be incorporated into Cloud for Mortgage, 
  becoming the cornerstone for optimizing the loan origination to financial institutions seeking to streamline their 
  operational efficiency and provide the best-in-class borrower experience, while ensuring compliance. 
"The adaptability and resilience of the Cloud for Mortgage platform really is a differentiator," Marcin Krawiec, Head 
of Cloud Platform Products at SAP Fioneer remarked. "Through the support of our partners, we will be able to make 
significant change and bring innovation to the US mortgage technology market." 
Adopters can consume the solution as a cloud offering and can expect low transition costs, and continuous platform 
enhancements. Through the proven partner ecosystem approach, continuous development is secured. 
SAP Fioneer will attend the MBA Annual Convention and Expo in Philadelphia from October 15th to 18th. 
About SAP Fioneer 
 SAP Fioneer was launched in 2021 as a joint venture between global technology leader SAP and entrepreneurial investor 
Dediq to become the world's leading provider of financial services software solutions and platforms. 
With a broad ecosystem of partners, over 800 financial services customers and more than 1,000 employees, SAP Fioneer is 
a global business present in 17 countries across Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. 
 
Contact Details 
 
SAP Fioneer 
 
Julia Schwendner 
 
press@sapfioneer.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.sapfioneer.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1749989 16-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 11:06 ET (15:06 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
