SAP Fioneer SAP Fioneer to expand its mortgage solution to the US Market 16-Oct-2023 / 17:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEWS RELEASE BY SAP FIONEER Walldorf, Germany | October 15, 2023 10:19 AM Eastern Daylight Time SAP Fioneer, a leading provider of financial services software solutions and platforms, today announced it is expanding its proven lending platform to the US market, partnering with US-based Blue Sage Solutions and Ranieri Solutions. Based on proven technology and longstanding experience, SAP Fioneer's lending platform is used by more than 800 banks globally to date. By adapting the solution to the needs of the US mortgage industry, it will offer the solution under the name Cloud for Mortgage. It will leverage reliable and scalable technology to deliver a cloud-based platform that will support the end-to-end mortgage lifecycle for mortgage companies of all sizes, ranging from independent mortgage banks and credit unions to the mortgage companies of the largest US banks. As current providers are limited in their ability to substantially deliver efficiency and integrate data, SAP Fioneer sees great potential in the US market to provide a platform that leads to higher productivity for both originators and servicers, improved data quality, ensuring regulatory compliance, and lower Total Cost of Ownership relative to comparable solutions. Together with its seasoned mortgage industry partners, SAP Fioneer will equip lenders with a single technology platform needed to simultaneously address the high digital expectations of borrowers, while operating cost-efficiently and securing profitability, regardless of volatile market conditions like changing interest rates. "The US mortgage industry has long needed a new approach that enables more efficient and agile operations, setting all players in the market up for success," commented Mitch Bouchard, Head of SAP Fioneer in North America. To meet the unique US mortgage requirements, SAP Fioneer has begun forming an ecosystem with leading US mortgage industry providers: -- Ranieri Solutions, whose mortgage experts have partnered with SAP Fioneer to deliver a modern, end-to-end servicing solution. By leveraging Ranieri's existing system designs and in-depth knowledge of US servicing and regulatory requirements, Cloud for Mortgage will be a more efficient tool to administer loans, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction. -- Blue Sage Solutions' cloud-based loan origination platform will be incorporated into Cloud for Mortgage, becoming the cornerstone for optimizing the loan origination to financial institutions seeking to streamline their operational efficiency and provide the best-in-class borrower experience, while ensuring compliance. "The adaptability and resilience of the Cloud for Mortgage platform really is a differentiator," Marcin Krawiec, Head of Cloud Platform Products at SAP Fioneer remarked. "Through the support of our partners, we will be able to make significant change and bring innovation to the US mortgage technology market." Adopters can consume the solution as a cloud offering and can expect low transition costs, and continuous platform enhancements. Through the proven partner ecosystem approach, continuous development is secured. SAP Fioneer will attend the MBA Annual Convention and Expo in Philadelphia from October 15th to 18th. About SAP Fioneer SAP Fioneer was launched in 2021 as a joint venture between global technology leader SAP and entrepreneurial investor Dediq to become the world's leading provider of financial services software solutions and platforms. With a broad ecosystem of partners, over 800 financial services customers and more than 1,000 employees, SAP Fioneer is a global business present in 17 countries across Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Contact Details SAP Fioneer Julia Schwendner press@sapfioneer.com Company Website https://www.sapfioneer.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

