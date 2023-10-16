Anzeige
Montag, 16.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: 906980 | ISIN: PTEDP0AM0009 | Ticker-Symbol: EDP
16.10.2023 | 17:43
XCharge Group joins forces with EDP to deploy a network of Net Zero Series EV Chargers across Europe

DJ XCharge Group joins forces with EDP to deploy a network of Net Zero Series EV Chargers across Europe 

XCharge Group 
XCharge Group joins forces with EDP to deploy a network of Net Zero Series EV Chargers across Europe 
16-Oct-2023 / 17:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Battery-integrated EV charging solution requiring only 60kW input for 210kW output and enables rapid deployment. The 
goal of this strategic alliance is to lead the deployment of more grid-friendly chargers to meet the energy demands of 
the EV revolution. 
 
Location 
Hamburg 
 
Last year, XCharge Group, the leading charging solution provider based in Hamburg, launched the Net Zero Series (NZS), 
its revolutionary battery-integrated charger for electric vehicles (EVs). Now XCharge joins forces with a strong 
partner for the deployment of the NZS in Europe: After the initial success of launching the Net Zero Series in Spain, 
further rollout plans from utility company EDP are expected within 2023 and 2024. 
The NZS is XCharge's latest and most phenomenal product featuring a battery-integrated system. Tailored to the European 
grid, it has attracted the attention of EDP. According to XCharge, this partnership also marks a milestone for the 
launch of its battery-integrated product to more and more places. 
Bringing EV charging to more and more places 
EDP's aim is to facilitate electric mobility in Europe; therefore, EDP is planning a nationwide network of charging 
points, e.g. located at car dealerships, shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants, or hotels. EDP is one of the 
biggest players in Iberia within the e-mobility ecosystem. 
EDP Spain's director of sustainable mobility, Javier Martínez Ríos, stressed that "these battery chargers will 
facilitate and simplify the deployment of the ultra-fast infrastructure, reduce installation time, and guarantee 
electric vehicle users ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles regardless of the power available on the grid". With 
Petroprix, they will deploy the largest ultrafast charging infrastructure in Spain. 
One of the deciding factors for EDP in favor of the NZS was its ability to deliver a high-power output of 210kW while 
requiring only 60 kW input, which eliminates the need for additional technical equipment and lengthy administrative 
processes. It is a perfect suit for locations where the grid cannot be extended to deploy traditional high-power 
chargers, including remote locations, construction sites, supermarket parking lots. 
NZS: a powerful and efficient solution 
The NZS also helps to stabilize the grid and enables peak shaving: The battery can be charged during periods of low 
energy demand (when prices are low) and is then available as a source during peak times. The Smart NZS charger's 
built-in screen provides information on battery status and charging data at all times. 
"As partners, EDP and XCharge support each other in developing innovative and ground-breaking solutions. We hope to see 
more and more of our battery-integrated chargers serving electric vehicles", says Javier Lázaro, Country Manager of 
Southern Europe. 
"NZS is not only an innovative product in the field of energy storage, but also has high safety qualities, supported by 
TUV Mark certification from the world's leading testing service provider TUV Rheinland,", said Albina Iljasov, Head of 
Sales and Business Development of XCharge Group. 
 
 
 
 
Contact Details 
Marina Obrero 
TEAM LEWIS 
marina.obrero@teamlewis.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1749993 16-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=1db86dd77314f13b0837e6c7496d6dfe

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749993&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2023 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

