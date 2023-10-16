Verimatrix Positioned as Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for In-App Protection Report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors.

Verimatrix, with its award-winning cybersecurity technology for Extended Threat Defense for mobile apps, has received high ratings across the parameters of technology performance and global market impact.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verimatrix , (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it was named as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: In-App Protection, by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading In-App Protection providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix while also offering strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation and market positions.

Ayush Patidar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Verimatrix's Extended Threat Defense Platform provides a holistic solution for protecting mobile apps, and providing detection and response capabilities to alert security teams of potential threats so they can take action before an attack occurs. Verimatrix's key differentiator is its zero code app telemetry that not only enables customers to quickly deploy app protection without the need to redevelop the app, but it allows for threat monitoring of any device -- including unmanaged consumer devices such as smartphones. This advanced technology empowers customers to receive EDR-like threat signals at the consumer device level, which is highly appealing to consumer-focused brands looking to extend their endpoint detection and response capabilities. Verimatrix has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: In-App Protection, Q2 2023."

"The rising tide of cyberthreats targeting mobile apps and connected devices makes implementing comprehensive security solutions more important than ever," said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO of Verimatrix. "We are honored that this SPARK Matrix report recognizes Verimatrix as a leader in mobile app security. Our superior scores for technology and global market impact reflect the growing demand for robust mobile app defenses such as shielding, detection and response capabilities as well as the adoption of our XTD platform from leading brands across the globe."

Mobile applications face a daunting minefield of cyberthreats that can disrupt operations and compromise sensitive data. Apps must be shielded from those who wish to reverse engineer, repackage, inject malicious scripts, or otherwise tamper. Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), polymorphism and blocking of API access are crucial. Comprehensive cybersecurity solutions are recommended to protect a company's most valuable assets. In-app protection provides end-to-end security for the entire mobile app lifecycle. Zero code app shielding, code obfuscation, anti-tamper and in-device telemetry help apps to self-defend against threats and to better defend the connected app ecosystem from new threats.

To learn more about Verimatrix's suite of cybersecurity solutions for apps and websites, visit: https://www.verimatrixcybersecurity.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

