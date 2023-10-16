MarkNet Alliance: Aumann Auctions Hits the Throttle, Announces Major Expansion to Enhance Auction Services

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / After 61 years in business, Aumann Auctions is making a major expansion once again. Not only has the company made substantial investments in infrastructure and hard assets, but it has also expanded its staff and promoted several members of its team from within.









Aumann adds a 15,000-square-foot, climate-controlled showroom to feature high-end assets and collectibles. The facility features polished concrete floors, a direct showroom entry dock, the latest in LED lighting, security system and more. Partner Alex Fuselier adds, "We want to be able to store and sell high-end restorations in a building that not only shows them the best, but protects and preserves the restorations our sellers have spent so much time on." The building will provide space for expansion into the automobile and truck market. For many years, Aumann has seen the parallel collectors from tractors to trucks. "We really look forward to entering the automobile and truck markets and bring our own quality of marketing and sales services to our existing and new clients," says partner Tyson Reed.

Aumann has added Jake Winn of Millersburg, Oregon, on staff as its resident truck expert. Winn has spoken at Antique Truck Historical Society conventions on topics such as the History of Kenworth. His vast knowledge of antique tractors also complements the company on the west coast. Paul Summers and Mike Rohrer have joined as setup and cataloging team members on the east coast serving Pennsylvania, Maryland and the eastern seaboard.

Other internal promotions include Brian Holst's new appointment as Auction Manager. Holst's background with managing the John Deere Collector Center and his interest in Muscle Tractors make him a valued member of the team. He will be representing the IA, WI, MN, NE and Dakota markets as well as servicing special auctions nationwide. Andy Wenig of Waterford, PA, has joined Roger Johnson and Austin Sims on the toy and memorabilia side of the business. Sims' long-time and extensive toy knowledge is deep and makes his cataloging descriptions some of the best.

Katie Smith has been promoted to Brand and Visual Coordinator. Her new position allows her to apply her many years of design skills to everything from branding, marketing materials, and digital properties right down to the smallest of company-wide visual details.

Aumann has also added numerous catalogers to allow for quicker turnaround and less wait-time for sellers and a new streamlined shipping department headed by Lucy Messmore to move items to buyers more quickly. Additional subject matter experts have been added in both coins and firearms.

"I am beyond proud of how our team has expanded and served our clients. Each and every person here treats the items we represent just like their own. They are always here to serve both our buyers and sellers. With all of our staff and new initiatives, I am so excited to enter this next phase of our business," says Kurt Aumann.

