BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Change in Directorate

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Dunke Afe as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2024. Ms Afe will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and Management Engagement Committees.

Ms Afe is an accomplished global marketing executive with extensive experience in raising brand and product awareness. She has previously worked with top blue chip multinationals including Unilever, Kimberly Clark and Estee Lauder companies.

Ronald Gould, Chairman of the Company, comments "We are very pleased to be able to appoint Ms Afe to the Board as her considerable expertise in marketing and her fresh perspective will no doubt benefit the Company."

The directorships of publicly quoted companies held by Ms Afe in the last five years as at the date of this announcement are listed below:

Non-Executive Director of CT UK Capital and Income Investment Trust plc

Ms Afe does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Afe.

Mr G Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary



Date: 16 October 2023