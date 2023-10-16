Chesapeake Gold konnte auf seinem Projekt Lucy eine bedeutende Goldentdeckung machen, Fury Gold Mines meldete die Ergebnisse von zwei zusätzlichen Infill-Kernbohrungen auf dem Hinge-Ziel auf dem hochgradigen Goldprojekt Eau Claire und Victoria Gold produzierte im dritten Quartal 2023 41.561 Unzen Gold. Unternehmen im Überblick: Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.chesapeakegold.com/ ISIN: CA1651841027 , WKN: 692606 , FRA: CKG.F , TSXV: CKG.V Weitere Videos von Chesapeake Gold Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/chesapeake-gold-corp/ Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ? https://furygoldmines.com/ ISIN: CA36117T1003 , WKN: A2QFEP , FRA: AUN1.F , TSX: FURY.TO , ASX: AUN1 , Valor: 57505885 Weitere Videos von Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/fury-gold-mines-ltd/ Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 Weitere Videos von Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Development Production Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV