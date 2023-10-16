Digital Additive, Inc: Digital Additive Celebrates a New Office at Armour Yards

Open-design space ideal for fostering creativity and collaboration

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Digital Additive is proud to announce an exciting move to its new office at Armour Yards, a transformative creative office community located between Buckhead and Midtown in Atlanta, GA. An award-winning, eCRM-focused agency with expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Digital Additive has cut the ribbon on an airy, open-design space full of natural light perfect for fostering creativity and collaboration within the team.

Digital Additive started out in 2012 in a co-working space on the west side of Atlanta and grew quickly into an expanded office space within the Zonolite community. To best accommodate its clients and growing team, Digital Additive is excited to begin a new chapter on Ottley Dr. Historically a railway hub, Armour Yards has been transformed into a vibrant, mixed-use campus. A wide variety of companies call Armour Yards home, from well-known Sweetwater Brewing and Fox Bros. BBQ to regarded nonprofits like Open Hand Atlanta and Georgia Organics.

Digital Additive worked with designer Troy King to make the new space their own while repurposing favorite design elements from their prior office. The space offers teammates a range of flexible work areas, intimate collaboration spaces and multiple meeting facilities, as well as access to a wide variety of amenities in the Armour Yards campus.

Roxana Shershin, President and agency Co-Founder, expressed excitement about the move: "We're thrilled to move into such a vibrant office community. From brainstorming over East Pole coffee to grabbing lunch together at Fox Bros. BBQ, the area provides our team with so many opportunities to enjoy our time with one another and with partners. We've also intentionally cultivated a space that promotes both creative collaboration and focused work so we can bring our best thinking to bear for our clients."

Digital Additive marked the milestone event with a ribbon cutting and festive gathering of local and remote team members. The agency looks forward to continued growth in its new space and to becoming an involved community member of the Armour Yards community.

About Digital Additive:

In a world of one-size-fits-all communication, Digital Additive delivers on the promise of one-to-one. They don't talk at people; they engage them in genuine conversations. Authentic connection, real relationships: that's messaging done right. They get that. And it drives them every day, every send, to do it smarter than everyone else. Learn more at www.digitaladditive.com or contact them at info@digitaladditive.com.

